 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Besiktas

Former Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked by Besiktas after the Turkish club were dumped out of Europe in the Conference League play-offs.

Solskjaer, 52, was appointed to the role in January, his first position since losing his job as Man United manager in November 2021.

Besiktas confirmed in a short statement that the United legend had been relieved of his duties. The decision came just hours after they were beaten by Ineos-owned Lausanne-Sport in their Conference League play-off.

The Turkish outfit were knocked out of the European competition altogether after losing 2-1 on aggregate following a 1-0 home defeat.

The club announced the decision in a brief 39-word statement after a board meeting following the match.

‘Our contract with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been terminated following a decision made at the board meeting,’ Besiktas said.

‘Following the meeting, our chairman, Serdal Adalı, thanked Solskjaer for his services to date. We respectfully present it to the public.’

His sacking comes just one match into the SuperLig season.