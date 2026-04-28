OLIVIA PHIRI RESIGNS FROM SP, EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO LEADERSHIP



Ms. Olivia Phiri has formally resigned from the Socialist Party (SP) with immediate effect, bringing an end to her tenure as Resource Mobilization Chairperson and Member of the Central Committee.





In a resignation letter dated 24 April, 2026, and addressed to the party’s General Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Musumali, Ms. Phiri stated that although she had stepped away from active participation in the party approximately six (6) months ago, she found it necessary to formally notify the leadership of her departure.





She expressed sincere gratitude to the party leadership and the entire SP fraternity for the opportunity to serve, noting that the experience, exposure, and trust placed in her during her tenure would remain invaluable.





Ms. Phiri further said she appreciated the camaraderie, shared ideals, and commitment to national development that characterised her association with the party.





Despite her resignation, she indicated that she would continue to regard herself as part of the broader SP family and a comrade beyond political affiliation.





She also extended her best wishes to the party leadership and its members as they continue to pursue their vision and objectives for the nation.





Ms. Phiri, a 2026 aspiring Member of Parliament for Chadiza East Constituency, reiterated her heartfelt thanks for the support and opportunities she received during her time in the party.

Muvi TV