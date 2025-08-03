Olympic athlete Sha’Carri Richardson arrested over alleged domestic v!olence

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was reportedly arrested on Sunday, July 28, at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, USA following an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend and fellow sprinter, Christian Coleman.

According to The Athletic, the 25-year-old was taken into custody after a confrontation at a TSA security checkpoint, where surveillance footage reportedly showed Richardson shoving Coleman multiple times as he attempted to walk away. She was arrested for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Coleman ultimately did not press charges and “declined to be a victim,” according to the report.

Richardson was held at the SCORE South Correctional Facility in Des Moines, Washington, for nearly 19 hours before being released on Monday, official records show.

The incident comes as both athletes are competing in the 2025 U.S. Track and Field Championships. Richardson clocked a time of 11.07 seconds in the preliminary round of the women’s 100-meter race on Thursday, advancing to the semifinals. As the defending champion in the event, she already holds a bye to the upcoming World Championships.

Richardson and Coleman have reportedly been in a relationship for over two years, though they only made it public in February.

This is not the first time Richardson has made headlines outside the track. In 2023, she was removed from an American Airlines flight following an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of Instagram stories at the time, she claimed she was unfairly targeted during the interaction, which began when the attendant asked her to end a phone call and demanded to see that her phone was in airplane mode.

As of now, Richardson has not issued a public statement regarding the latest incident