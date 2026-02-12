Olympics 2026 opening ceremony sparks “satanic symbolism” controversy



The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy were expected to begin with celebration and spectacle, but the opening ceremony has instead ignited a wave of online debate. Social media users claimed a pentagram-like visual appeared during the show, accusing organisers of displaying satanic symbolism.





The reaction comes just two years after the Paris 2024 ceremony faced backlash over what critics called religious parody, raising fresh questions about how far artistic performances at global sporting events should go.





Commentators say Olympic opening ceremonies have increasingly become grand theatrical productions meant to showcase culture, technology and creativity…but critics argue recurring controversies risk overshadowing the athletes and the spirit of sport itself.





Observers are now debating whether organisers should prioritise neutrality and unity over provocative artistic expression at events watched by billions worldwide.