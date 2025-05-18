Omotoso banned from South Africa for five years after deportation



Nigerian Televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been banned from re-entering South Africa for five years following his deportation today, Sunday.





The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that Omotoso was declared a “prohibited person” under the Immigration Act, citing his unlawful presence in the country after his acquittal on multiple criminal charges.





Omotoso, leader of Jesus Dominion International Church, was acquitted on April 2, 2025, by the Gqeberha High Court of 32 charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering. The court cited prosecutorial mishandling and insufficient evidence as reasons for the acquittal.





Despite the acquittal, the Department of Home Affairs maintained that Omotoso’s continued stay in South Africa was unlawful. He was arrested on May 10 in East London after the Minister of Home Affairs rejected his application to overturn the prohibited person status.





Omotoso was released from custody on May 12 pending a High Court review of his prohibited status. However, he opted for voluntary deportation and departed South Africa today, May 18 via OR Tambo International Airport, escorted by immigration and police officials.





Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza stated that Omotoso is barred from re-entering South Africa for five years and must apply for reconsideration after this period.