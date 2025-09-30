ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRS IN THE TONSE ALLIANCE AND A CALL FOR POLITICAL SOBRIETY- KBF

ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRS IN THE TONSE ALLIANCE AND A CALL FOR POLITICAL SOBRIETY





By Kelvin Bwalya Fube



Dated: 30th September 2025 | Lusaka, Zambia



Fellow citizens, distinguished compatriots within the Tonse Alliance, and particularly the youthful vanguard of our movement:



In light of recent developments within our political alliance, and in recognition of the fragile moment we currently occupy, I feel compelled both as a patriot and as a senior member of the Tonse Alliance to offer a word of clarity, a voice of reason, and a call to collective responsibility.





Let me begin by commending the leadership who, despite the prevailing tensions and emotional undercurrents, chose dialogue over discord by attending the Council of Leaders (COL) meeting convened to chart the way forward in this post-Lungu dispensation. Your commitment to the ideals of democratic engagement and institutional continuity is both timely and commendable.





The meeting was, at its core, a solemn exercise in introspection and strategy an honest effort to confront internal contradictions and recalibrate our collective vision following the untimely passing of our founding Chairperson, the late Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL). His absence has undoubtedly created a vacuum politically, ideologically, and emotionally but his legacy should inspire, not divide us.





Regrettably, what was meant to be a constructive and solution-driven platform was marred by unruly elements, primarily from within the youth ranks, who saw fit to disrupt a sacred space for leadership consultation. This behavior, which I unequivocally condemn, reflects not the revolutionary zeal of progressive youth but the manipulated energies of those serving narrow partisan interests many of whom, I must say with great concern, appear to have been co-opted by external actors, including some from the Patriotic Front.





To the youth of Tonse I urge you: do not allow yourselves to be weaponized in political games that ultimately undermine your own future. The urgency of this moment demands discipline, restraint, and maturity. Agitation without direction is not activism; it is sabotage.





Let it be clearly understood: the Tonse Alliance remains intact, resilient, and fundamentally committed to democratic ideals. We are fully engaged in crafting a clear and inclusive roadmap towards the 2026 General Elections, and we shall do so through structured dialogue, consensus-building, and strategic foresight not through populist disruption or emotional blackmail.





To the broader Zambian public: your concerns have not fallen on deaf ears. We are aware of the growing demand for transparency, accountability, and direction from within our ranks. These demands are valid, and they shall be addressed. The process of internal realignment is already underway, and as leaders, we are approaching it with both urgency and humility.





Our message is simple but resolute: Tonse believes in unity and unity shall prevail. We will not allow temporary storms to derail a long-term vision for national transformation. Let us recommit ourselves to the original values upon which this Alliance was built: inclusivity, justice, integrity, and national renewal.





In closing, I appeal to every member of this alliance and especially to our young people to act with political sobriety and a deep sense of historical responsibility. Let us allow leadership to lead. Let us not tear down what we have so laboriously built.





Let wisdom rise above emotion. Let dialogue eclipse disruption. And let unity remain our enduring compass.





May peace, purpose, and progress guide us all.

God bless the Tonse Alliance.

God bless our Republic



Zambia Must Prosper President

Tonse Alliance Member (COL)