Once I become president,  I’ll stop Zambia from paying annual subscription membership fee of about $15,000,000 to the Africa Union (AU) – Miles Sampa

02.10.2025
The first thing I will do when get elected and take over government; is to stop Zambia from paying annual subscription membership fee of about $15,000,000 to the Africa Union (AU).
Post KK, Nyerere, Nasser, Nkrumah etc, the AU seems to stand for nothing on behalf of its founding Fathers and the ordinary people of Africa.
It now stand as KK would it; for “Vested Interests”.
In one word Corruption, anti democracy elections, coups, scratch my back & will scratch yours principles, etc etc
It’s a waste of our tax payers money and Zambia can use the $15M to reduce Loadsheding than on subscribing to the AU. Congratulatory messages to incumbent Presidents during elections seems written by the AUC Chairman Mahmoud Youssouf way before the actual voting day.
In addition, under him as AU chairperson, all reports post elections seem written ‘ Free & Fair’ even before the first ballot is cast.
Maybe Raila Odinga would have been a better AUC Chairman after all. He would have been bold enough to call a spade a spade. Alas he was dribbled in preference for user friend Mamoud Youssouf by ‘Vested Interests’ that hold the AU captive. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.
In August 2026, it will be the last subscription Zambia will make to the AU until there is genuine reforms in their Addis Ababa Secretariat to meet aspirations of ordinary majority citizens of Africa and to those of the AU founding Fathers.
Anyone objective or reasonable can see and deduce that TZ elections were not free & fare before, during and after the Voting Day.
Unlike the AU, SADC has even done better on their statement on TZ elections. Thye sounded objective and uncompromised. Welldone SADC Chairperson His Excellency Peter Arthur Mtarika.
#AlutaContinuaAfrica
Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP
Leader of Opposition
Zambia, Africae ent
We are still waiting for free WiFi here in Lusaka.
Continue telling lies. It is in yowa default settings.
Is there a sane Zambian who can still listen to you Sir? You are a failed project and you can’t inspire anyone anymore. Your only achievement is your contribution to the down fall of PF and I am even wondering how you can now be the president of the same party that you destroyed. Imwe, it’s game over, just think of other things to do outside politics.
At this point, I do not care who becomes president as long as it is not Hakainde. This man is a danger to our country and should be arrested. The laws he is introducing are from the dark ages, all meant to instill fear into citizens. He needs to go at all costs.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Whichever President comes pa Zed in 2026, whether this one or that one, including Ibrahim Traore, our economic, political, corruption- infested and tribal-infested country situation will remain the same, if not worse. “The Devil you know is better than the unknown Devil”. And I am not so gullible to bank on a Politician to better my Lot in life.
Correct Miles Sampa. The African Union has become a discredited Institution, not worth any contribution from Sane Countries.
There’s need to form another Organisation of African Democracies.
Before the AU Chairperson even gets the Report from the Observer Mission in Tanzania, he is there congrating the Tanzanian Dictator, Terrorist and Murderer of young Children.
Who hasn’t seen how the Tanzanian Electoral Process has played out? Where did the 98% Result for the Tanzania Dictator come from? The body charged with elections had announced just a third of the results…. Abracadabracada, the body finished counting and the Murderer had 98%. Those are cooked results..and the African Union Chief is there congratulating crookedness.
If wishes were horses?
It’s a posting by someone who has little understanding of how institutions work. Miles Sampa’s politics could be better. Lusaka City Council serves us poorly. Is the solution to abolish it or to make it work better?
The only problem I have with Mbappe is that he’s 500 Miles away from wisdom kkkkk
Whatever he went to do in Tanzania when he knew the moment was tense
Sampa, you will never be president because you are a product of PF.
And PF means corruption.
That $15m will be stolen by you
BTW my baboon is standing for election’s