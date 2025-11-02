Once I become president,  I’ll stop Zambia from paying annual subscription membership fee of about $15,000,000 to the Africa Union (AU) – Miles Sampa

02.10.2025



The first thing I will do when get elected and take over government; is to stop Zambia from paying annual subscription membership fee of about $15,000,000 to the Africa Union (AU).





Post KK, Nyerere, Nasser, Nkrumah etc, the AU seems to stand for nothing on behalf of its founding Fathers and the ordinary people of Africa.



It now stand as KK would it; for “Vested Interests”.

In one word Corruption, anti democracy elections, coups, scratch my back & will scratch yours principles, etc etc





It’s a waste of our tax payers money and Zambia can use the $15M to reduce Loadsheding than on subscribing to the AU. Congratulatory messages to incumbent Presidents during elections seems written by the AUC Chairman Mahmoud Youssouf way before the actual voting day.





In addition, under him as AU chairperson, all reports post elections seem written ‘ Free & Fair’ even before the first ballot is cast.





Maybe Raila Odinga would have been a better AUC Chairman after all. He would have been bold enough to call a spade a spade. Alas he was dribbled in preference for user friend Mamoud Youssouf by ‘Vested Interests’ that hold the AU captive. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.





In August 2026, it will be the last subscription Zambia will make to the AU until there is genuine reforms in their Addis Ababa Secretariat to meet aspirations of ordinary majority citizens of Africa and to those of the AU founding Fathers.





Anyone objective or reasonable can see and deduce that TZ elections were not free & fare before, during and after the Voting Day.





Unlike the AU, SADC has even done better on their statement on TZ elections. Thye sounded objective and uncompromised. Welldone SADC Chairperson His Excellency Peter Arthur Mtarika.





#AlutaContinuaAfrica



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

Leader of Opposition

Zambia, Africae ent