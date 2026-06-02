One of the most hilarious PF Resignation Letters!

One of the most hilarious Resignation Letters!



Most of Miles Sampa’s officials, led by Dr. Chitalu Chilufya have submitted resignation letters. This is after he held a meeting at which he told them that he would be collaborating with the UPND.





But the most hilarious letter of resignation has come from the famous Papa Gunase (Larstone Mwaba Mukunto).





Read:



Dear President Miles Sampa



Nafileka



RE:Formal Resignation from the Patriotic Front Party



Please accept this letter as formal notification of my resignation from my membership in the Patriotic Front (PF) Nafileka





Ine mwalishiba ukulemba tesana. Nafileka ndekeni nshaye naimwe ngandefwaya ukujoina UPND kuti naya neka not umuntu ukundila amasuku pamutwe.





Ba Brian Mundubile naba Makebi Zulu njeleleni ndimwana wenu.



Lastone mwaba mukunto/aka papa gunase