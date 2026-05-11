Only 338 People Applied for Trump’s Golden Visa



WASHINGTON, D.C. The numbers are in. And they are devastating.





The Trump administration’s much-hyped “Golden Visa” program has officially flatlined.



According to newly released Justice Department data:





Total applicants: 338

Paid $15k fee: 165

Final approvals: 1 (one)



The Promised vs. The Reality:



Promised applicants: 1,000,000+

Actual applicants: 338





Promised revenue: $5 trillion

Actual revenue: ~$7.5 million



M21 Takeaway: This isn’t a visa program. It’s a masterclass in overpromising. America First ? More like America 338th.



#GoldenVisaFlop #TrumpVisa #M21News #338Applicants #OneApproval