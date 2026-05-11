Only 338 People Applied for Trump’s Golden Visa

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Only 338 People Applied for Trump’s Golden Visa

WASHINGTON, D.C. The numbers are in. And they are devastating.


The Trump administration’s much-hyped “Golden Visa” program has officially flatlined.

According to newly released Justice Department data:



Total applicants: 338
Paid $15k fee: 165
Final approvals: 1 (one)

The Promised vs. The Reality:

Promised applicants: 1,000,000+
Actual applicants: 338



Promised revenue: $5 trillion
Actual revenue: ~$7.5 million

M21 Takeaway: This isn’t a visa program. It’s a masterclass in overpromising. America First ? More like America 338th.

#GoldenVisaFlop #TrumpVisa #M21News #338Applicants #OneApproval

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