Only five countries currently have operational missiles capable of striking the continental United States mainland.





– Russia — Yes, 25 minutes (land-based ICBMs like RS-28 Sarmat, Yars; submarine-launched Bulava).

– China — Yes, 30 minutes (land-based DF-41; submarine-launched JL-3).

– North Korea — Yes, 30–45 minutes (Hwasong-17/18 series, after confirmed tests reaching U.S. range).



– United Kingdom — Yes, 20–30 minutes (Trident II D5 SLBMs launched from Vanguard-class submarines when positioned in the Atlantic or nearby waters).



– France — Yes, 20–30 minutes (M51 SLBMs launched from Triomphant-class submarines when forward-deployed).





No other nations have proven, operational systems with the range and reliability to reach the U.S. mainland today. India’s Agni-V remains limited to ~5,000–8,000 km (short of the required ~12,000+ km).

Israel, Pakistan, and Iran lack ICBMs or equivalent capability—U.S. intelligence estimates Iran remains years away (potentially 2035) even if pursued.