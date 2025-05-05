Only ‘grandpa’ Sakwiba Sikota   is remaining in dead UKA – Sean Tembo

Only ‘grandpa’ Saki is remaining in dead UKA – Sean
By Agness Changala
Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo says the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is dead and its chairperson Sakwiba Sikota, is the only ‘grandpa’ who has remained in it.
And Tembo has disclosed that the Tonse Alliance has resolved its differences and is more united and moving together.
But Sikota has insisted that UKA, together with other progressive parties, would undoubtedly give Zambians the next government.
In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Tembo said the people who had remained in UKA were all
Another case of the log in my eye, and wanting to remove the speck in someone else’s eye.
Lungu has made you irrelevant and you want to start making talking points about other people? Worry about your relevance in Tonse SET. You are a toothless tool there as well.