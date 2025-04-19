ONLY LAW BREAKERS ARE SLAVES OF CYBER LAW



By James Sakala



In the last two days, Zambia’s cyberspace has experienced a remarkable sense of order and calm ,thanks to the recently enacted law that regulates online activity in the country. The new cyber law, aimed at curbing digital abuse and promoting responsible use of the internet, has already started yielding visible results.



However, its enactment has sparked mixed reactions, particularly from sections of the opposition who argue that the law threatens the country’s democratic space. This concern, while notable, is misplaced. The law does not infringe upon citizens’ rights to express opinions or offer positive criticism. Rather, it seeks to eliminate vulgarity, tribal hate speech, misinformation, and the use of cyberspace as a tool for spreading malice and division.



Regulating cyberspace is not only necessary but urgent in a digital era where information spreads faster than ever. A nation without digital laws is a nation exposed to chaos, abuse, and manipulation. In recent years, social media in Zambia has become a battleground of insults, unverified information, and character assassinations all masked under the guise of offering checks and balances. This trend must be condemned in the strongest terms.



It is unacceptable for individuals to parade vulgar language, insult leaders, and spread falsehoods under the pretext of exercising freedom of expression. Such behavior not only undermines our democratic values but also pollutes public discourse, erodes national unity, and disturbs the moral fabric of our society.



Below are random reactions from Facebook users across various blogs, echoing the thoughts of many law-abiding citizens:



1. “Only those who abuse the law or others are most worried, otherwise social media shouldn’t be misused.”



2. “I am a law abiding citizen and I have got nothing to worry about the cyber laws.”



3. “You want ‘WHY ME’ to continue insulting?”



4. “Only criminals are crying.”



5. “Why are you scared if you are a law abiding citizen? Even in heaven where God dwells, there are laws. You want to be saying whatever you think, and do whatever you like at the expense of other people’s rights? Rubbish.”



6. “ONLY THE CRIMINAL MINDED ARE WORRIED..LAW ABIDING CITIZENS WILL NOW BE SLEEPING IN PEACE! TOO MUCH FAKE PROPAGANDA IN ZAMBIA..VERY GOOD LAW.”



7. “So that you continue insulting and doing all sorts of atrocities in the country that prides on Christianity values and principles. New cyber law doesn’t stop people from speaking out.”



As a Christian Nation, Zambia must uphold principles of law, order, and morality. We cannot allow social media to become a playground for lawlessness. It is time to restore sanity, civility, and responsibility in our digital conversations. The new cyber law is not a weapon against democracy; it is a shield that protects it.



