Open Letter to Hon. Peter Kapala: Stop the Electoral Malpractice in Kawambwa- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Open Letter to Hon. Peter Kapala

Stop the Electoral Malpractice in Kawambwa

Dear Hon. Peter Kapala,

I am compelled to write this letter with deep concern and indignation regarding a video circulating in the public domain. In this video, you are seen addressing a group of electorates in Kawambwa ahead of the upcoming by-election, and you are heard making promises to women and youths, including offering K300 to facilitate the opening of cooperatives. While the idea of supporting cooperatives may seem commendable in principle, the timing and manner in which you have chosen to do this raises serious ethical, legal, and moral questions.

You, as a senior government official, are well aware that offering gifts, money, or financial inducements during a campaign period is an outright violation of Zambia’s electoral laws and international democratic standards. This is not merely inappropriate—it is illegal. Your actions risk undermining the integrity of the electoral process, which must remain free and fair, built on the competition of ideas and values, not manipulation through material incentives.

It is shocking that, as a sitting minister, you could display such audacity and complete disregard for the law. As much as you want to campaign for your candidate, the route you have chosen is unlawful and disgraceful. Zambia is governed by laws that demand strict adherence from all citizens, especially those in leadership positions. Your behavior is not only an abuse of your office but also a betrayal of the Zambian people’s trust.

Zambia is not your personal property or a private estate to be managed at your convenience. It is a nation with established laws and principles that must be upheld by all. Leaders like you should never advocate for others to follow the rules while breaking them whenever it suits your political agenda. Such double standards are not only hypocritical but also deeply damaging to the country’s democratic fabric.

The upcoming by-election in Kawambwa, necessitated by the questionable and unlawful incarceration of Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, is already a contentious issue. For you to further compromise the credibility of the process by engaging in actions that amount to voter bribery is reckless and unacceptable.

Hon. Kapala, leadership is about integrity, accountability, and service to the people. By acting in this manner, you have undermined these principles. The Zambian people deserve better—leaders who respect the rule of law, uphold democratic values, and serve the public without bias or corruption.

I, therefore, demand that you immediately address this issue publicly, clarify your actions, and take full responsibility for your misconduct. Failure to do so will not only erode public trust in your leadership but also serve as a stain on the very government you represent. The Zambian people are watching, and we will not tolerate any further abuse of power or subversion of our democracy.

The time for impunity is over. Zambia belongs to its people, not to those who manipulate its systems for their own benefit.

Sincerely,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma