Open Letter to President Hakainde Hichilema

Mr. President,

It is said, Don’t trouble trouble, for trouble will double trouble you. The same machinery you wield today in governance was used by your predecessors, yet history shows that the will of the people always prevails. Leadership is not about exerting control or silencing dissent it is about service and uplifting the lives of the majority who are grappling in abject poverty.

Zambians are watching. Words and rhetoric, however eloquent, do not put food on the table, nor do they restore hope to the many who feel abandoned by promises made. You campaigned on the message of change, but change for whom? We ask, not to challenge, but to remind you that leadership is a privilege bestowed by the people.

If you do not intend to serve the majority, the poor, the struggling, the forgotten why then choose to lead? Wisdom dictates that life is fleeting, and in the end, it is not power or wealth that matters, but the legacy one leaves behind. What will yours be, Mr. President?

Zambians have learned their lessons well. We have seen governments come and go, each promising to prioritize our resources, yet leaving us further impoverished. Leadership demands responsibility, not excuses. Our natural wealth, if managed prudently and equitably, has the potential to transform this nation for generations. Instead, we see resources exploited for the benefit of a few while the majority languish in poverty.

Mr. President, remember that a little wisdom is worth more than gold. Your role is to unite and uplift, not to divide or burden. Leadership demands humility, accountability, and action. The contradictions in your governance grand promises followed by scandals, cosmetic projects tainted with corruption betray the trust of the Zambian people.

Take, for example, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreements. A stretch of fewer than 30 kilometers from Solwezi Turnoff to Kasumbalesa Border has been handed to a contractor for toll collection for over ten years. This move has killed business at Kasumbalesa, stifling growth and punishing the very entrepreneurs you claim to support. High toll fees, coupled with minimal oversight, speak of misplaced priorities and corruption.

Once bitten, twice shy, Mr. President. Do not assume the people are oblivious or powerless. The anger is growing, and the consequences for failing the people will be evident at the ballot box. The solution is simple humble yourself and lead with integrity. Focus on practical, transparent governance and policies that will uplift the lives of majority, not a select few.

Zambia deserves better!

Yours sincerely,

Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!