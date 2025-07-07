OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA



Stop the Brutal!ty — Mufumbwe Deserves Justice, Not Oppression





Your Excellency,



It is with deep sorrow and righteous anger that I write on behalf of the voiceless, struggling citizens of Mufumbwe a people who today find themselves subjected to unspeakable cruelty by the very government they trusted with their hopes, their votes, and their future.





What kind of government turns its weapons against its own people poor, desperate citizens who, out of sheer hardship, go into the bush to pick a handful of gold dust from the soil of their own land? These are not thieves. These are not invaders. These are the forgotten sons and daughters of Zambia, trying to put food on the table in a nation that has failed to create opportunities for them.





And what is their reward?

Whipped. Beaten. Shot at. Some even alleged to have been k!lled.

All this in their own land. On their own soil. By their own government.





Your Excellency, this is not the Zambia we fought for. This is not the Zambia our heroes died for. This is not the Zambia you promised.





And all this is happening in a district that gave you and your government a massive vote of confidence believing in your promise of a better life. Is this how you repay their loyalty? By unleashing the machinery of state violence against them?





While the poor are brutalized for picking gold dust, foreign corporations are handed mining licenses, granted tax holidays, and allowed to plunder our natural wealth without restraint. Is this justice? What kind of leadership protects foreign profiteers and punishes its own people?





Your Excellency, the buck stops with you.

You cannot inflict pain on those already crushed by poverty and expect them to smile back at you.



Remember the wisdom of our forefathers:



A wise man does not urinate against the direction of the wind.





When will the people of Zambia finally benefit from the wealth that God placed beneath their feet? When will our land’s riches uplift our people, instead of being turned into a curse?





And at the end of it all, we hear the lament “people hate me.” No, Mr. President, this is not about hate. This is about pain. About injustice. About broken promises. We know there are laws that govern mining, but there are also laws that protect human dignity. Do not wait to honor your people only after they have died.





The recent k!ll!ngs in Mufumbwe’s gold mining area are a national disgrace a stain on our conscience. These are not statistics. These were fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters Zambians whose only crime was to try to earn an honest living from the land God blessed us with.





We ask who will benefit from our resources, if the rightful owners the people are killed for trying to survive? Zambia’s mineral wealth must be a blessing, not a death sentence.



To the Minister of Mines, Paul CC Kabuswe we demand clarity, what is your position on this heartbreaking loss of life? Where is your leadership?





To the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, remember the people’s hope when they voted for UPND a government that would end brutality, not perpetuate it. The dignity of every Zambian must come first.



These are not criminals. These are citizens striving for a better life. They need protection, guidance, and support not bullets, not whips, not death.





Let us act with love. Let us act with justice. Let us remember that Zambia and its natural wealth belong to the people and every innocent life lost is a wound to our nation’s soul.





Enough of this brutality, and this cruelty must stop. Now we can not be criminals in our own land what a shame.



Respectfully,

Abraham Simpamba

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu

Kanabesa!