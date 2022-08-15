SAD NEWS: ZAMBIA ARMY COMMANDO DIES AFTER SNAKE BITE.

NGONGA Chiyesu from Zambezi district who used to work as a Zambia Army Special Forces instructor was bitten by a snake in an ‘operation gone wrong’ incident during one of his training sessions in Mbala district.

Chiyesu had worked for many years in the Army as an experienced survivor commando expert and trained many Zambians in the Army’s special forces.

On Thursday afternoon, Chiyesu was on one of his normal survivor routines when he got bitten by a deadly cobra to end his life after a reportedly delayed first aid in the bush.

Before joining the army, the snake expert who specialized in handling serpents, was popularly known for training youths in Zambezi district Judo and other martial arts.

Chiyesu has been praised for his bravery by the Zambia army command who described him as a patriotic Zambian who dedicated his entire life to protect and defend the country in the Zambia army special forces.

He has since been put to rest today in Lusaka during a military send off funeral ceremony.

(Source: Northwestern Newspaper)