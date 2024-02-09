opposition alliance will soon crumble because of selfishness and appetite for the power of all the leaders involve- Dante Saunders

THE opposition political alliance will soon crumble because of selfishness and appetite for the power of all the leaders involved, political activist Dante Saunders has predicted.

Recently, eight opposition political parties led by former republican president Edgar Lungu called for the formation of a broad alliance that would challenge the ruling UPND in 2026

Mr.Saunders told the Scoop that the opposition alliance as a marriage of convenience by power hungry politicians would not succeed.

He said any formation of political alliance in Zambia would not make any sense because everyone was fighting for top position.

“Days are long gone when political parties would come up with an alliance and recognize a leader of choice, but now people are forming them for selfish purposes,” he said.

He said there was no agenda nor grassroots for the opposition alliance except selfish motives to quench their thirst for power.

Mr Saunders also said that power belonged to people and nothing could work without their support.

“The only political alliance that worked was during the late Anderson Mazoka and Zambia Democratic party then, where its people had agreed on one leader who was seen to be capable and everyone supported him,” Mr Saunders said.

Mr Saunders has further cautioned politicians wanting to use the Barotseland issue in a bid to gain popularity to stop.

He said the issue should be put to rest by relevant authorities, adding that all the people in Zambia must be appreciated for promoting peace and unity.

Mr Saunders said the issues surrounding Barotseland had a lot more to offer than what could be seen, looking at the background.

“This issue needs maturity and not using force because we are one people and no one who would want to see a divided people to gain sympathy,” he said.-The Scoop Newspaper