OPPOSITION ATTRIBUTE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S CALL FOR IMMEDIATE FOOD AID TO LACK OF COMPETENCE

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Some opposition Political Party Leaders have criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for his call to raise over K22.2 billion for immediate food assistance, attributing it to lack of preparation and competence.

President Hichilema recently appealed to the international community and local stakeholders to aid Zambia in responding to the drought, stating that the country needs K22.2 billion for immediate food assistance.

But Zambia Must Wake Up Party leader Howard Kunda feels lack of leadership in the country has turned Zambians into beggars and has advised the government to utilize the abundant natural resources that the country has to raise money and address the plight of suffering Zambians.

And Zambia United for Sustainable Development Party Leader Lazarous Chisela is urging the government to divert resources from the constituency development funds towards the humanitarian cause because CDF is not serving its intended purpose.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress Leader Saboi Imboela says the president’s call for help is embarrassing for a country like Zambia.

Ms. Imboela says 59 years after independence Zambia should not fail to feed itself adding that the president should have implemented mitigating measures to avoid relying on external resources.

