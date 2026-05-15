OPPOSITION BLOCKING IS UPND BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT – NJOBVU



Ackim Antony Njobvu has taken a swipe at the United Party for National Development government, accusing it of mastering the art of blocking the opposition while ordinary Zambians continue battling economic hardships.





Speaking during the People’s Debate on Pan African Radio, Njobvu said the administration of Hakainde Hichilema appeared more determined to silence critics than to fix the economy it promised to revive before forming government.





Njobvu sarcastically noted that while citizens were expecting lower mealie meal prices, stable fuel costs and improved livelihoods, the government seemed to have redirected its energy toward “perfecting opposition management systems.”





According to him, the government had failed to economically redeem the country but had “scored positives in oppressing the opposition” while the majority Zambians are still waiting for the much-promised economic miracle that was heavily advertised during campaigns.





Commenting on the recently introduced public gatherings bill, Njobvu questioned both the timing and the consultation process behind the proposed law.





He said although the intentions behind the bill could have been noble, the process appeared rushed and disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens.





Critics have argued that instead of prioritizing policies that directly put money in people’s pockets, the government is increasingly investing political energy into controlling public spaces and limiting dissent.





Meanwhile, many Zambians continue wondering whether the famous “Bally will fix it” slogan is still under repair itself.