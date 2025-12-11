Opposition Competing Against Time

Emmanuel Mwamba , PF’s Information and Publicity Chairperson, has expressed concern that the opposition is running out of time to pick a single candidate to challenge President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections. With 21 aspirants vying for the position, Mwamba is calling for a month-long period for people to provide reasons and pick why a particular candidate would be the best fit; so that the candidates can be supported.

Considering the time constraint, a possible solution could be for opposition leaders to hold a closed-door meeting and vote for their preferred candidate, with a second round for the vice president position. To avoid each candidate voting for themselves, they could be given two votes.

Mwamba’s call for unity is echoed by other analysts, who believe that without a united front, the ruling party may have an advantage. Muhabi Lungu , SG for ZAMBIA We Want, says the opposition has a better chance of winning if they come together and field one candidate

The 21 presidential candidates are:

– 1. Brian Mundubile

– 2. Fred M’membe

– 3. Harry Kalaba

– 4. Given Lubinda



– 5. John Sangwa

– 6. Kelvin Fube Bwaly (KBF)

– 7. Makebi Zulu

– 8. Dolika Banda

– 9. Chishala Kateka

– 10. Jackson Silavwe



– 11. Sakwiba Sikota

– 12. Kapembwa Simbao

– 13. Andyford Banda

– 14. Christopher Kangombe

– 15. Binwell Mpundu

– 16. Greyford Monde Monde



– 17. Willa Joseph Mudolo

– 18. Given Katuta Mwewa

– 19. Kasonde Mwenda

– 20. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

– 21. Dr. Sebastian Kopulande

-22. Miles Sampa

-23.Chishimba Kambwili

The opposition’s decision to unite behind a single candidate will be crucial in determining their chances of winning the 2026 elections.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe