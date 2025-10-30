OPPOSITION LACKS CLEAR ECONOMIC PLANS – SUNDAY CHANDA

OPPOSITION LACKS CLEAR ECONOMIC PLANS – CHANDA



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, SUNDAY CHANDA, says opposition political leaders need to present credible and evidence-based economic alternatives ahead of the 2026 general election.





Mr. CHANDA observes that, so far, no opposition presidential hopeful has presented a fully developed economic plan that matches or effectively challenges the ruling party’s agenda across key sectors.





He says while several aspiring leaders have criticized Government on socio-economic issues, many of their proposals remain broad and lack implementation detail.





Mr. CHANDA says Zambians deserve more than political rhetoric, adding that credible and actionable policy alternatives are essential for meaningful national debate.





He explains that without clear opposition road-maps on employment, economic diversification, inflation and debt management, elections risk becoming contests of personality rather than policy.





The Kanchibiya lawmaker has also said competition of ideas strengthens democracy, as realistic policy options compel those in power to refine their own strategies for the benefit of citizens.



This is according to a statement issued by Mr. CHANDA.



ZNBC