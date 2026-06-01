OPPOSITION LACKS MESSAGE TO COUNTER GOVERNMENT ACHIEVEMENTS – UPND

The UPND Media Team has declared that it is “too late” for the opposition to mount an effective challenge against the ruling party ahead of the 2026 general elections, arguing that government achievements have left opposition parties with little to offer voters.

In a statement, the party alleged that opposition political players were increasingly resorting to acts of lawlessness in an effort to gain public sympathy and support.

The ruling party called on Zambians to closely monitor opposition activities, accusing some opposition figures of deliberately engaging in conduct that could lead to arrests for political gain.

The UPND cited a number of achievements under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, including the introduction of free education, construction of new schools, the school-feeding programme, Cash for Work initiatives, and investments in solar power generation.

The party also pointed to progress in the mining sector, debt restructuring efforts, fertiliser manufacturing, irrigation farming, and empowerment programmes implemented through the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).

According to the statement, the government has recruited more than 42,000 teachers, over 20,000 health workers and more than 10,000 defence personnel since taking office.

It further stated that over 500,000 women had benefited from the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), while thousands of youths and marketeers had accessed loans under the Imisepela and Market Booster initiatives.

The ruling party also highlighted the reopening of Kalengwa Mine after 47 years, continued payments to farmers, the revival of Shaft 28 in Luanshya, development of the Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway project, and progress at Mikambo and S3 mines.

Additionally, the UPND said the country had recorded growth in foreign reserves, increased tourism arrivals following the relaxation of visa requirements, improved revenue collection by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), and a rise in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations from K1.6 million in 2021 to K40 million in 2026.

The party further cited NAPSA partial withdrawals, declining inflation, and what it described as improved economic stability as evidence of the government’s performance.

Despite the achievements, the UPND said President Hichilema had acknowledged that more work remained to be done, particularly in reducing the cost of living for ordinary citizens.

The statement noted that with key economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates and gross domestic product showing improvement, the government expected the cost of living to gradually decline.

The ruling party maintained that opposition leaders seeking a return to power had failed to present a credible alternative strategy for governing the country and accused them of lacking a clear agenda for national development.