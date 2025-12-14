OPPOSITION LEADER PETER CHANDA BACKS BILL 7
Opposition New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has backed Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7 of 2025, saying the proposed law will enhance proportional representation and strengthen Zambia’s democratic governance system.
Mr. Chanda said the Bill presents an opportunity to broaden political participation by ensuring that votes cast by citizens are more accurately reflected in the composition of Parliament and other representative bodies.
He told journalists that proportional representation will help address long-standing concerns of voter disenfranchisement, particularly for smaller political parties and marginalised groups whose voices are often excluded under the current electoral framework.
Mr. Chanda added that the proposed amendments will promote inclusivity and fairness in the electoral process, thereby deepening Zambia’s democracy.
He has since called on Members of Parliament to objectively scrutinise the Bill and support provisions that seek to modernise the country’s constitutional and electoral systems in the interest of all Zambians.
Mr. Chanda further urged citizens to engage constructively in the constitutional reform process, emphasising that a people-driven Constitution remains key to sustainable democratic development.
ZNBC
