OPPOSITION LEADER URGES GOVERNMENT TO REINSTATE FUEL SUBSIDIES



DEMOCRATIC Union President Ackim Njobvu has called on the government to reintroduce fuel subsidies, stating they are necessary to shield citizens from economic hardship following the recent increase in pump prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB).





The ERB recently raised the price of diesel by K2.32 and petrol by K0.97 per liter, citing adverse global market conditions.



Mr. Njobvu has also urged the New Dawn administration to review the current pricing model.





He has argued that a revised structure could generate additional revenue for investments in alternative energy and other measures designed to lower the overall cost of living.





He has proposed that the ERB abolish its monthly price review cycle in favor of a quarterly adjustment.





He believes this change would provide greater stability, allowing individuals and businesses to plan their budgets more effectively.



M&D