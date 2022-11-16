Opposition leaders visit Chilufya Tayali who is in police custody

PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) presidential aspirants and other opposition leaders have today visited Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali who is detained at Musamba Community Police Post in Chilanga.



Mr Tayali was on Monday night picked up by police on allegations of putting the President’s name in disrepute following his Facebook outbursts relating to the gassing incidents which happened in 2020.



Addressing journalists after visiting Mr Tayali, leader of opposition, Mr Mundubile said it is unfortunate that police are trying to gag freedom of speech.

He advised President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately instruct police to stop violating human rights.



“We have had a chat with Mr Tayali and he is not too well. But it is not the first time that he has been arrested. He told us that he has been mistreated and harassed which is very unfortunate because the police are trying to gag freedom of speech,” he said.

He said the treatment Mr Tayali was receiving is not different from how the Head of State was treated while in opposition.

And National Democratic Congress leader Saboi Imboela decribed Mr Tayali’s detention as unfortunate.



“Whatever issue Tayali wanted to discuss was a topical issue. The problem now is that defamation is in the minds of the people and of the President. You do not arrest people because you feel that they defamed you. The defamation has to be in line with the law,” she said.

She added that either people were letting President Hichilema down as they are going against him.



Other leaders among them Mutotwe Kafwaya, Emmanuel Mwamba and Greyford Monde also condemned Mr Tayali’s arrest.

(Mwebantu)