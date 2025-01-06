OPPOSITION MUST FIELD ONE CANDIDATE TO BEAT HH EASILY- MUHABI LUNGU

OPPOSITION MUST FIELD ONE CANDIDATE TO BEAT HH EASILY- MUHABI



Veteran politician Muhabi Lungu says the opposition must field one candidate to easily and quietly beat Hakainde Hichilema.





Lungu who served under first president Kenneth Kaunda says unfortunate some opposition parties think are so egoistic that they can win elections even after having performed badly in the last election:





I totally agree with this Statement. The way the numbers were in the last elections and how the Provincial demographics are in the last election Cycle, The opposition needs to have one credible ticket to put up against The UPND. If this is done, I believe that HH can be defeated quietly easily. However, as you say, too many leaders in the opposition think they can win; even though all of them for less than 1% in the last election. If you look at Historical data from 1991, that is 9 residential elections, all Presidential candidates who have stood more than once, some five times, All of them ( with the exception of Michael Sata) got worse and worse in scoring the more times they stood.





This is the case for Elaise Chipimo Jr, TJ Kaunda, General Miyanda, Nevers Mumba and even HH. He dropped from 25. 5% in 2006 to 18. Something in 2008 and obtain 19.9% of the total vote in 2011.





He only increased to 47% in 2015 because Sata died and all of a sudden the PF did not have a united candidate as ECL was chosen in an acrimonious situation. So, for any of the candidates in the last election to believe that they will Jump more than a 1,000 % to obtain 50 plus One, is an extremely, extremely Tall Order. We have to be realistic in politics candidates don’t jump from say 0.6% to 50 plus 1 between one five year election Cycle.





We in the opposition must identify one credible ticket to support or the most likely outcome is we can defeat by the UPND. This would be extremely reheatable. The problem is, truly, is oye little Egos.





If these egos are not tempered, it will be the undoing of all of us, because HH will come and fix all of us if he gets a second term.