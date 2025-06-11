OPPOSITION MUST UPHOLD RESPECT FOR THE PRESIDENCY AND STOP POLITICIZING TRAGEDY



In recent days, the conduct of some opposition political parties has raised deep concern among citizens who value peace, unity, and responsible leadership.

It is unfortunate and highly irresponsible that certain opposition figures have chosen to exploit the death of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to score cheap political points.





While every Zambian, regardless of political affiliation, mourns the loss of the former Head of State, it is unacceptable for opposition leaders to spread baseless accusations suggesting that the current government had a hand in his passing. Such reckless statements are not only misleading but also sow unnecessary distrust and tension among the masses.





The presidency is an institution that must be respected by all. It represents the unity and sovereignty of our nation. Political differences are expected in a democratic society, but they must be expressed within the bounds of truth, civility, and national interest.

Deliberate attempts to misinform the public and tarnish the image of the presidency undermine our democratic values and risk destabilizing the peace we all enjoy.





What the country needs at this time is maturity in leadership — especially from those in opposition. The death of a national figure should be a moment for reflection, unity, and empathy, not an opportunity for political propaganda.





Zambia is bigger than any individual or political party. We call upon all opposition leaders to act responsibly, stop politicizing national tragedies, and focus instead on offering constructive checks and balances. The Zambian people deserve truthful information, dignified leadership, and a political atmosphere that promotes peace and progress.





Let us all rise above pettiness and stand united as one nation, one people.