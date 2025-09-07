OPPOSITION PF MP MUNG’ANDU ENDORSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR POST-2026 SUPPORT- JUMP OUT OF THE SINKING BOAT BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE





Chama South PF Member of Parliament Davison Mung’andu has called on residents to support President Hakainde Hichilema beyond 2026, citing strong development achievements in the area.





Mr. Mung’andu stated that despite being one of President Hichilema’s early critics, he is now backing the Head of State based on principle and visible progress on the ground.





He emphasized that under President Hichilema’s leadership, Chama South has witnessed massive development.





Mr. Mung’andu made these remarks during a meeting where Eastern Province UPND Chairperson Peter Phiri engaged party structures in Chama District.





Mr. Phiri urged UPND members to grow the party by attracting more supporters.





He said his team will continue auditing structures across the province to ensure party readiness ahead of next year’s elections.





Mr. Phiri also called for a wider victory margin, citing the UPND’s performance in government.