OPPOSITION PLEADS WITH HH TO STOP CADRES FROM ATTACKING MEDIA HOUSES

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to stop the attacks by United Party for National Development – UPND cadres on media houses and opposition political party leaders.

Party Spokesperson Trymore Mwenda says the behaviour of cadres storming Radio Mafken in Mufulira to stop Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President, Chilufya Tayali from appearing on radio on New Year’s Day is unacceptable.

He says the party is also aware that UPND cadres earlier disrupted a programme on Kokoliko FM and ejected Tayali from Chingola on Saturday 31st December, 2022.

Mwenda describes the attacks as slap on President Hakainde Hichilema’s face and promise of media freedom and upholding of the rule of law.

He says these attacks by UPND cadres have been increasing with President Hakainde Hichilema paying a blind eye whilst lecturing Zambians about media freedom and the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Socialist Party – SP President Dr Fred M’membe claimed that the cadres in question are known and have been bragging about their actions but have not been arrested.

He questions the perceived lack of action from law enforcement is this, questioning whether UPND cadres above the law.

