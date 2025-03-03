OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES PUT UPND GOVERNMENT ON TRIAL OVER ACCUSATION OF ELECTORAL DATA MANIPULATION



1. Why was the summary report given to President Hakainde Hichilema and Service Commission and not the ZAMSTATS Board as per law established?



2. When was the State House meeting held?

3. Who asked for the State House meeting and why?

4. What was the criteria for inviting the attendees?

5. Can State House Publish minutes of meeting?



6. Why was it a closed door meeting?

7. How many meetings have been held over this matter, who attended and are there any records?



8. What version of the report was presented at the State House meeting…. original or revised…why?



9. What information in the original report was revised to call the Mulungushi launch revised report?



10. Why doesn’t the revised report contain widely used languages and ethnicity?

11. When will this information on ethnic groupings and languages be made available to the citizens?



12. Can Government confirm that in 15 wards of Southern Province, there were more voters than the registered voters?

13. Condemn the uncalled for attacks on ZAMSTATS by UPND through Dr. Beyani

Beyani who called the report illegal, null and void .



14. Can the Government confirm the capacity in which Dr. Beyani attended the Mulungushi meeting whether as director of research for UPND or a Government official?



15. Can the Government confirm that 3 ZAMSTATS directors were dismissed last year?

16. Can Government confirm that it previously blocked the initial launch of the report and why?



16. Can Government confirm that there were no other anomalies in the census report except those from Southern Province?



17. Called for an independent investigation by a team comprising Church mother bodies, CSO, and representatives from opposition political parties



18. Can the Government address the concern on the abandonment and collapse of moral values in the country

18. Can the Government urgently respond to the questions raised with sobriety because failure to do so erodes public trust

19. We don’t want to see Zambia burning next year owing to manipulation of statistical and electoral data.