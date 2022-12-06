OPPOSITION TELLS UPND GOV’T NOT TO DEPEND ON HYDROPOWER

By Michael Nyumbu

New Hope Movement for Multi-party Democracy leader, Dr. Nevers Mumba, has noted the need for Zambia to invest in renewable green energy options unlike depending on Hydro Electric Power.

Speaking in a phone interview with Byta FM News, Mumba says the interruptions on economic activities by the anticipated load-shedding scheduled to be effected on 15th December, 2022 will have a huge negative impact on many small businesses.

The Opposition leader states that it unfortunate for Zambia to be still talking about alternative sources of energy, saying the issue could have been a topic of the past if deliberate steps were taken.

Mumba says the country should be focused on implementing a long term energy plan that must include solar and nuclear power to avoid interruptions brought about by dependence on hydro-electricity.

Meanwhile, Business Consultant, Cleopas Moono, has predicted job losses some individuals once the load management schedule is effected from 15th December.

Moono explains that load-shedding combined with high fuel prices will make it difficult for businesses to plan properly.

He has however advised businesses with capacity to invest in other energy sources for sustainability.

