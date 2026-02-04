OPPOSITION UNITY A MYTH-JOHN SANGWA



..the absence of a legal framework and the multi-party character of Zambia prevent succesful political alliances and electoral pacts..,





Renowned Lusaka Lawyer and Leader of the Movement for National Renewal (MNR) has stated that opposition alliances and opposition unity have failed to work in Zambia.





He stated that the current environment where anyone can form a political party and is legally eligible to participate paused the biggest challenge.





He said the other weakness was that there was no legal framework to provide for respect for memorandum and of Understanding (MOU) signed in an alliance that would provide for legal effect.

Sangwa was speaking when he was featured on the EMV Veriefied podcast on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.





He said that until such a time that a legal framework existed as envisioned in the Political Party Bill, it will continue to be difficult for Alliance unity to work





He said Section 24 provided of the Bill provided for electoral pacts and political alliances.



He has an example where a legal framework existed in Kenya, where the MOUs are deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties and had legal effect.





He said if the Opposition Parties succeeded in forming alliances before the 2026 elections, it would be based on Gentleman’s Agreement and the process remained





He also stated that he had difficulties with the current arrangements and initiatives based on the removal of the UPND government and where policies were not the driving force.





He said the UPND has failed the people of Zambia, but alternative programs and different policies.



He said the country has not learnt anything on the details of electoral pacts or alliances of 1963, 1991, 2011 and 2021.





He said the failure by the opposition would leave the wisdom to the people as shown in both 2011 and 2021 despite having numerous candidates, the race was a two-horse race.





He however said the constitutional provisions that required a presidential candidate need to win with a majority victory of 50%+1 , a matter that will force the Opposition to come together.