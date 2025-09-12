OPPOSITION UNITY IN DOUBT AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS, SAYS LUSAKA LAWYER





Lusaka… Thursday September 11, 2025 – Lusaka lawyer and 2026 aspiring mayoral candidate, Simon Mulenga Mwila, has said that Zambia’s opposition parties remain their own worst enemy as the country heads toward the next general election





Zambia’s opposition is its own worst enemy. Every election season, we hear talk about forming a grand coalition to challenge the sitting president. And every election season, the same story plays out: meetings, statements, promises of unity then silence, betrayal, and collapse. The truth is simple. Our opposition politicians don’t want to be led. They all want to lead, even when it’s clear that only one person can be president at a time.





This obsession with self ambitions over country is the single biggest reason Hakainde Hichilema faces no serious threat as 2026 approaches. Opposition leaders know that, divided, they are weak. They know that splitting the vote hands victory to the incumbent. But ego is stronger than reason. Each one of them believes they are “the chosen one,” even when their political base is too small to fill a classroom.





The problem runs deeper than just ambition. Most of these parties are not really parties at all. They are one-man projects, created to give individuals bargaining power at the negotiation table and get a few coins from “funders”. That’s why coalitions never last because there’s no real structure, no democratic process, and no willingness to sacrifice personal ambition for the bigger picture.





And let’s be honest: many of these leaders don’t trust each other. They suspect one another of cutting secret deals with the ruling party, or of using alliances as stepping stones to future positions. With this level of paranoia and mistrust, how can they ever agree on a single flag bearer?





Meanwhile, ordinary Zambians watch this circus with frustration. People are tired of leaders who talk about change but behave no differently from the ones they criticize. They see politicians clinging to their small political parties while the ruling party consolidates power. It’s a betrayal of the very people they claim to represent and desire to lead.





The reality is harsh but unavoidable: only humility will save the opposition. Someone has to swallow their pride and accept that being number two, three, or even four in a coalition is still better than being irrelevant on their own. Until opposition leaders understand this, Zambia will remain stuck in the cycle of a fractured opposition and an unbeatable incumbent.





Leadership is not about titles. It’s about sacrifice. If the opposition truly wants to offer Zambians an alternative, they must first prove they can lead themselves before asking to lead the nation. 📌