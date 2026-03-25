OPPOSITION URGED TO UNITE AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS’

Kateka Warns Divisions Could Cost Zambia Meaningful Change





New Heritage Party (NHP) President Chishala Kateka has issued a strong call to opposition political leaders to unite ahead of the 2026 general elections, warning that continued fragmentation could undermine prospects for meaningful political change in Zambia.





In a message described as both reflective and cautionary, Ms. Kateka used a simple but powerful analogy to illustrate the dangers of division within the opposition.





“Porridge kept winning, not because it was the best, but because the people who didn’t want it were too divided to agree on anything else,” she said.



The analogy tells the story of a hostel where 100 residents voted daily on what to eat. Despite 80 residents disliking porridge, their lack of consensus allowed the 20 who preferred it to consistently secure victory through unified voting.





Ms. Kateka said the scenario mirrors Zambia’s political landscape, where a majority of citizens may desire change but remain divided along party lines, tribal affiliations, and personal ambitions.



“In Zambia, many are tired of the same old hardship, bad governance and recycled leadership. But even those who want change are divided,” she stated.





She cautioned that without unity, opposition parties risk repeating past electoral outcomes, regardless of widespread dissatisfaction among voters.



“August 2026 is not far away. If we don’t learn from this story, we will wake up again to another bitter round of the same ‘meal’ we’ve been served for ages,” she warned.





The NHP leader emphasized that unity should go beyond mere numbers, stressing the importance of strategic alignment and collective purpose among opposition leaders.



“There’s power in unity, not just in numbers. A united minority is more formidable than a divided majority,” she said.





Her remarks come at a time when Zambia’s opposition landscape remains fragmented, with multiple parties positioning themselves independently ahead of the 2026 elections.





Political observers note that while calls for opposition alliances are not new, achieving consensus has often proven difficult due to competing interests and leadership ambitions.





Ms. Kateka’s message now adds to growing pressure on opposition leaders to prioritize collaboration over competition as the country moves closer to a pivotal electoral moment.