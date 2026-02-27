26/02/26



OPPOSITION WILL GET ZERO VOTES IN WESTERN PROVINCE —-KASABI

————————————————-

We have noted heightened political activities in Western Province through the visitation of various opposition political players in the past few weeks signifying expanded democratic space in Zambia, though the same opposition political parties say the contrary.





However, we want to place it on record that opposition will get absolutely zero votes in Western Province as President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered unprecedented development in the province in all sectors, health, education, job creation particularly in security wings and social protection to alleviate the hardships that was common place with previous administrations.





There is no sector that has not benefitted from President Hichilema’s people centered leadership that prioritizes the wellbeing of citizens particularly rural areas like Western Province, with the much appreciated free education policy, school Feeding Program, the popular Cash for Work for the youth and expanded Social Cash Transfer for the vulnerable in our communities.





It’s for these reasons we want to place it on record and assure the Republican President that Western Province is indeed Kwenyu and will not experiment with national leadership by going back to previous administrations and political parties that implemented policies of deliberate underdevelopment in the province.





More so, Western Province stands solidly behind the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema which has given our people hope by sharing the national cake equitably to all ten provinces.





Issued by:



Max Kasabi



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General.