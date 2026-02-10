OPPOSITION WOULD MAKE A CONFUSED GOVT IN ITS CURRENT STATE – SUNDAY CHANDA





KANCHIBIYA PF MP Sunday Chanda says PF will cease to exist once its MPs are elected on the Special Purpose Vehicle.





And Chanda says he doesn’t mind being called a “muselela kwakaba” (an opportunist) if that is translating into development for his people.





In an interview, Monday, Chanda said the opposition would create a very confused government if elected in its current state.





“The question that we must be able to address is the state in which PF finds itself. Now, everyone has agreed, and some of us have said these things before, that at the rate we are going, there will be no PF on the ballot paper. Now, everyone is smelling the coffee, that indeed there will be no PF on the ballot paper. Now, if there will be no PF on the ballot paper, people are talking about the Special Purpose Vehicle. The Special Purpose Vehicle becomes a political party founded on different ideals, ideals very different from the ideals on which the Patriotic Front is founded. Now, let’s assume that people are elected on the Special Purpose Vehicle’s ticket, those members of parliament, those councillors, council chairpersons, they will not be PF,” Chanda said.





“There will be NCP, there will be Heritage among others. And that is a cessation of life for the Patriotic Front. Again, you also speak to the lack of unity. So the level of disunity is again what should worry any right-thinking member of parliament, especially those who are committed to ensuring that they champion the development agenda for their people. If the opposition in its current form, with the state of confusion as is, formed government, we would have the most confused government in power because they’ll be fighting every day, they’ll be fighting every day”.





And Chanda said he didn’t mind being called a “muselela kwakaba”.



He added that he was more bothered about the amount of development he had championed for his constituency.





“So when you look at what we have done over the last five years, the people of Kanchibiya would want us to continue on the same trajectory. So that’s a political vehicle for 2026 to help us to sustain what we’ve been able to work on already, and to continue building on the same foundations as we’ve been building. Do we just want to get on a political platform for the sake of it? So that’s a question that the people of Kanchibiya will be [asking], and we’ve been having those conversations and saying what’s in it for us? It’s an open secret that I work very closely with the government to ensure that we deliver on the projects that we’ve been able to deliver in the last five years, both from the constituency’s point of view, but also capital projects,” he said.





“What bothers me the most is to what extent have I championed development for the people of Kanchibiya? You know, and whether those benefits have been personal benefits or whether the people of Kanchibiya have benefited. What is done in Kanchibiya has not been done in that part of the country in the longest possible time.

Today, you can look at crossing points such as the Kaunda crossing point on Lwitikila River, where historically from independence, the people have demanded for that crossing point, and it never came to be until I became a member of parliament. We’ve expanded on classroom space, the children are sitting on desks, and we are putting water in schools where we are constructing. We’ve constructed health facilities with water, with solar. We’ve constructed maternity annexes where our women in the nearest future will not have to worry about where they deliver from, you know”.





He wondered why he should continue belonging to a political party whose life was being strangled out.



“I don’t mind the labelling (muselela kwakaba). Let them say that the Socialist Party is the first political party they ever joined, unless they are abstract in politics. There’s no MMD today, so why should anyone expect me to be long-term MMD today? And if people are destroying the Patriotic Front in the manner that it has been done, why should I continue belonging to a political party? Being strangled and squeezed out of life with every passing day by people who don’t want to prioritise the bigger picture at the expense of their own egos. So that is not anything that I would even lose sleep over. It’s something that doesn’t even bother me,” said Chanda.





“There are those who believe politics is about bickering, etc. But bickering without a tendency, for me, is a form of [absence of] substance. So the question that I always ask myself and I want to answer is, what is good for the people of Kanchibiya? And a decision that we’re going to make, including the platform on which I’m going to stand, will be informed largely by this very important question.

What is in the best interest of Kanchibiya? And who is in a better position to bring us the sort of development that we need in Kanchibiya? So if what I have done for the people of Kanchibiya over the last five years is what comes out of being a muselela kwakaba, then I’m so, so proud of being one”.



News Diggers