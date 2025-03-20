“OPPOSITION’S DEAFENING SILENCE: HICHILEMA’S AGRICULTURAL REVOLUTION TAKES SHAPE”



By Timmy



As President Hakainde Hichilema launches the $35 million Bayer Itaba Seed Plant in Kabwe, Central province, the opposition’s silence is deafening. This groundbreaking project is set to revolutionize seed production in Central and Southern Africa, creating over 1,000 direct jobs and providing opportunities for more than 15,000 extension officers across the country.



The Bayer Itaba Seed Plant is an example of the government’s commitment to agricultural transformation, with President Hichilema describing it as a “game-changer” in Zambia’s quest for food security and economic growth. The plant will produce tested maize seeds for farmers across the country, ensuring food security and national security.





This investment is a significant milestone in Zambia’s agricultural transformation, securing the country’s food supply while positioning it as a key player in regional trade. The plant’s production capacity will not only meet local demand but also cater to regional and international markets, further boosting Zambia’s economy.





The opposition’s failure to acknowledge this achievement is a clear indication of their lack of interest in the progress of Zambia. Instead of praising the government’s efforts to transform the agricultural sector, they choose to remain silent. This silence is not only deafening but also revealing, as it exposes their lack of commitment to the welfare of the Zambian people.





Meanwhile, the German Ambassador to Zambia, Anna Wagner-Mitchell, has praised the initiative, highlighting its impact beyond Zambia’s borders. “This facility will not only serve Zambia but the entire region. It is a step towards strengthening food systems, improving yields, and driving agricultural innovation across Africa,” she remarked.





Bayer Global CEO Bill Anderson has also echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the company’s dedication to empowering farmers and enhancing food security. “We are honored to be part of Zambia’s agricultural journey. This investment is about more than just seeds; it’s about empowering farmers, ensuring food security, and contributing to economic growth,” he said.





The Bayer Itaba Seed Plant is a shining example of the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment, attracting foreign investment, and promoting economic growth. The plant’s establishment is a result of the government’s stable economic policies and investor-friendly environment.





As the opposition continues to ignore the government’s achievements, it’s clear that they are out of touch with the needs and aspirations of the Zambian people. The launch of the Bayer Itaba Seed Plant is a testament to President Hichilema’s vision for a prosperous and food-secure Zambia. It’s time for the opposition to put aside their politics and acknowledge the progress being made in Zambia.





As President Hichilema rightly said, “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and projects like this will ensure food security, create jobs, and improve the livelihoods of our people.” The Bayer Itaba Seed Plant is a significant step towards achieving this vision, and it’s essential that all stakeholders, including the opposition, recognize and support this effort.



WAGON MEDIA