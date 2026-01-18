ORDERED IN 2010, DELIVERED IN 2026: LIBYAN DEALER FINALLY RECEIVES NOKIA PHONES AFTER 16 YEARS



Imagine ordering a phone in 2010 and finally receiving it in 2026. That’s the story of a Libyan phone dealer who just got his Nokia phones 16 years after placing the order.

The shipment was stuck in warehouses when Libya’s civil war broke out in 2011, disrupting transport, customs, and business across the country. Years of instability kept the phones stranded until now, when they finally reached their owner