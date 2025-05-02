Orlando Pirates’ title hopes take a hit after shock home loss to Sekhukhune United



Orlando Pirates’ dreams of lifting the 2024–25 Betway Premiership trophy took a heavy knock on April 30, as they slumped to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium.



The result not only ended their impressive home run but also left them 12 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who eased past Richards Bay FC with a 3-0 win on the same night.



A well-taken header by Tresor Tshibwabwa in the 57th minute rising highest to meet Keletso Makgalwa’s corner sealed the upset and exposed a recurring flaw in the Buccaneers’ setup, vulnerability at set pieces. It’s a weakness that has haunted them lately, most notably in their CAF Champions League semifinal exit just weeks earlier.



Pirates bossed possession and carved out chances, with Bandile Shandu fluffing an early opportunity and Relebohile Mofokeng coming close. But once again, their lack of clinical edge in front of goal proved costly. To compound matters, defender Nkosinathi Sibisi received a red card late in the match, ruling him out of the all-important Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.



Now sitting on 48 points after 21 games, Pirates remain in second place, but Sundowns with 58 points from 23 have firmly taken control of the title race. Adding to the pressure, Sekhukhune United, tactically superb under Eric Tinkler, moved within two points of the Buccaneers and are now firmly in the hunt for a CAF Confederation Cup berth.



Fans didn’t hold back, flooding social media with criticism of the team’s mentality and coach Jose Riveiro’s lineup choices. Many questioned whether Pirates still have the grit needed to challenge at the top.



Despite the title challenge looking increasingly out of reach, the season is far from lost. With seven matches remaining including a must-win clash against Sundowns and the Nedbank Cup still on the table, Pirates have everything to play for. But if they hope to finish strong, fixing their defensive lapses and rediscovering their scoring touch will be non-negotiable.



The upcoming Soweto derby offers a shot at redemption and a chance to restore some pride in what’s qu