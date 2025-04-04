Osimhen Assures More Goals After Sending Galatasaray To Cup Semi-Finals

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has vowed to keep up his impressive performances for Galatasaray after his match-winning showing against Fenerbache.

Osimhen scored a brace to lead Galatasaray to a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce, which secured their place in the semi-final of the Turkish Cup.

He opened the scoring in the ninth minute with an unstoppable strike, which flew past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

In the 27th minute, he made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Sebastian Szymanski reduced the deficit for Fernabache on the stroke of halftime to make it 2-1.

Osimhen has been a key player for Galatasaray since joining the club on loan from Napoli in the summer.

His energetic, consistent performance has endeared him to the club’s supporters.

The former Lille forward expressed his appreciation to the club’s supporters while promising to keep doing his best for the club.

Osimhen said, “We know that Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe matches are intense and difficult matches. It is necessary to focus from the first minute to the ninetieth minute. We were actually optimistic when we came.

“Unfortunately, we made our fans unhappy last week. We had to play well here to compensate for them. Now we will look at the upcoming matches and progress match by match.

“As I have said in previous interviews, I have really loved this club since I came here. I loved the people here, and I loved the fans. I want to reciprocate their love by working hard. My teammates are also very important to me.

“They always support me. Of course, scoring a goal in the derby was important. If my teammates had not done very important things, I would not have been able to score those goals. I am grateful to them in this regard. I want to continue my performance. I want to do everything I can for the team.”

Osimhen has now scored 28 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray this season, while leading them to the top of the Turkish League.

Galatasaray will take on Konyaspor in the semifinal on April 22.

Up next for Osimhen and Galatasaray is a league clash against Samsunspor on Friday.

The Yellow-Reds are currently six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce in the Turkish League title race.