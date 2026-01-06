Osimhen speaks out after controversy: “The Weight Is on Me”



Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen finally addressed the backlash over his behavior during Nigeria’s recent Africa Cup of Nations campaign.





Speaking candidly, the forward reflected on the pressure of leading the Super Eagles.





“When we did not qualify for the World Cup, everyone called just me out. They forgot about other players. That’s when I understood the weight is on me,” Osimhen said. He added that, despite Nigeria scoring three goals in recent matches, players must remain vigilant. “Yes, we scored three goals already, but in football, five goals can be scored in three minutes. That’s why we did not have to relax. The whole country is counting on us, and if we fail, they’ll drag us everywhere—especially me.”





Osimhen also defended teammate Ademola Lookman, emphasizing their strong bond. “I love Lookman, he is my brother and he understands that was just football. Everyone wants Nigeria to win the AFCON and it doesn’t come easy. We must do our best.”





The striker’s statement underlines both the immense expectations on Nigeria’s stars and his personal commitment to carrying the team through the tournament.

