Our Attendance Is Not An Endorsement Of Mnangagwa-CCC MPs

Our Attendance Is Not An Endorsement Of Mnangagwa, Says CCC



The Citizens Coalitions for Change (CCC) has said it has not endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa after its legislators were sworn in yesterday at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

The CCC had earlier hinted at boycotting the event in protest over alleged electoral fraud.

The CCC is demanding a fresh election supervised by Sadc and the African Union.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said their attendance was not an endorsement of Mnangagwa’s victory.

“This is not an endorsement of Zanu PF’s alleged win, but just protocol. We cannot endorse electoral theft,” Siziba said

CCC national organising secretary Amos Chibaya, however, complained that party members were harassed for flaunting yellow ties.

“I think it’s Zanu PF members who don’t want to see anything yellow. The yellow ties had no party symbols,” he said.

Zanu PF has 136 Members of Parliament (MPs) and 33 Senators. The CCC has 73 MPs and 27 Senators.

In separate interviews, CCC and Zanu PF MPs said they were excited after being sworn in.

Kadoma legislator Gift Mambipiri (CCC) said his mandate was to fulfil the wishes of the people who elected him.

“I promise that the people’s vote will never go to waste,” he said.

Cowdray Park MP Pashor Sibanda (CCC) said their party wanted to reconstruct the agenda of Parliament.

“We have seen how Parliament has been abused before,” Sibanda, who defeated outgoing Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, said.

Hwedza South legislator Tinoda Machakaire (Zanu PF) said: “It’s not about coming to Parliament to make noise, but it’s about coming to develop and give the nation what we can do, what we were voted for by our constituencies for the betterment of our country.”

Chikomba West legislator Tatenda Mavetera (Zanu PF) said: “Being in Parliament is a mandate that we have been given by the people and we have to represent their interests more and push for legislation.”

