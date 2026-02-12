OUR JAILED FRIENDS WON’T BE RELEASED IF WE DON’T WORK HARD – DAVIES  MWILA

OUR JAILED FRIENDS WON’T BE RELEASED IF WE DON’T WORK HARD – MWILA
FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Brian Mundubile led Tonse Alliance should work hard in the general elections to ensure its incarcerated members are released.
Speaking when some party leaders met the PF Kitwe District leadership, Mwila advised PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba to stop causing confusion within the party.
He added that Mwamba risked not coming back if the UPND won the August polls.
“Emmanuel Mwamba, leave our daughter alone, let her mourn the father, we’ve not buried ECL please. That propaganda will not help you. At a later stage, Tasila will respond so you leave it at that. And this issue of trying to bring confusion with people, it will not help you.
I have responded for the first time because Mwamba is out of the country, how is he going to come back when we fail to win back power? I’m in Zambia, I’m enjoying, because when you are in your country, you enjoy. If you are in another country, you can eat meat but you will remember home. So that confusion he’s bringing, he won’t come back, he will be there for good,” he said.
Mwila advised the party leadership to work hard.
“We have friends who are in jail, when we work hard they will be released, if we don’t work hard they won’t be released. So colleagues I want to encourage you that continue working hard. The task ahead of us is huge, you know how campaigns are if you saw [what happened] in Kasama, we are beating the [UPND], that’s the indicator. When you see them losing the Chawama by-election then in the general elections it will be whitewash. When you see them winning how they won in Kasama, I know what they did, they can’t beat us in a general election especially here, we are guaranteed victory. Let’s just work hard and be determined, you will find that we will be back in government,” Mwila said.
Meanwhile, Mwila said those who were unpopular were bringing confusion in the party.
“When you go to Eastern Province, it’s Mundubile, you go to Luapula, it’s Mundubile, in Northern he’s like a child, now those of you who are unpopular why are you bringing confusion? When God chooses that this one will be president then that’s it. Who knew that Edgar Lungu would be president? Who knew the (Fredrick) Chiluba would be president?
Chiluba stood against Humphrey Mulemba and Authur Wina but Chiluba won. Brian Mundubile has been chosen by God and I can tell you that no one will stop his movement. Brian Mundubile as Tonse Alliance president is very geared, very committed, very strong and he’s not shaking,” said Mwila.
“Even us as supporters we should not be shaken, they will come to shake you but they won’t manage because they are only surviving on propaganda…. We are strong on top there, so we are not being shaken. This other group, we have a by-election in Serenje, they went and brought a political party called Exodus and that’s how our people chased them that ‘the party we know is FDD under Tonse Alliance’.
We are going to have one or two additional constituencies, we expect to win all the constituencies in Kitwe and moreover Kitwe is the headquarters for BM8 that’s what I know. Politics starts in Kitwe because it has more numbers of constituencies than any other district”.
News Diggers
Which working hard ???
The law is the law.
Kabolala is a Kabolala.
And there are idiots who support such nonsense? Such lawlessness.
We reject this kind of schyopedity.
Clearly, the PF agenda regardless of faction is not to improve the living standard of the citizens but to simply continue where they left off. Expect a double portion of the blunder, lawlessness, corruption and abuse we suffered under their reign.
Mr. Mwila talks of releasing his comrades who have been jailed after due process of the law. What this means is that they will ignore the law just like they did when they were in power. They will dictate to the judiciary what the judgements should be. PF have not reformed at all and their thuggery and lawlessness will be on full display if, God forbid, they are voted back into power.
Ichikwanka bachimona ku mampalanya. This is a foretaste of what to expect under PF 2.0.
Don’t take us to be fools, we need a better agenda for the country from you if you want to see our votes. Otherwise we can’t vote for you in order to come and release the people who stole from us.
Thieves! Destroyed people’s lives and the country’s economy.
Very unfortunate indeed to hear the whole lot of Davis mwila having no agenda to the electrolyte only to release their incarcerated friends, he can’t even look at what his incarcerated friends did for them to be arrested but just to release them, shame Indeed,if things will be moving like this then Zambia will be a skeleton in the coming years, look at the provinces they rely on only two as if they are the only provinces in Zambia, that is why these people should not be allowed any more to rule this country, they will divide us just like they did before
This is the agenda to win the election and free friends in Prisons.Who knows even those in courts may be helped to have relief.But the big question is, if this is the right campaign message.My simple advice is look for better messages in order to give hope for better living.What are the better plans you have to improve the lively hoods of the people, not to jump to freeing friends in prison.You can’t convince the electorates with such talks.The reason for change of power is not sensible.Try some better reasons sir.