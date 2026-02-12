OUR JAILED FRIENDS WON’T BE RELEASED IF WE DON’T WORK HARD – DAVIES  MWILA

OUR JAILED FRIENDS WON’T BE RELEASED IF WE DON’T WORK HARD – MWILA



FORMER PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the Brian Mundubile led Tonse Alliance should work hard in the general elections to ensure its incarcerated members are released.





Speaking when some party leaders met the PF Kitwe District leadership, Mwila advised PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba to stop causing confusion within the party.



He added that Mwamba risked not coming back if the UPND won the August polls.





“Emmanuel Mwamba, leave our daughter alone, let her mourn the father, we’ve not buried ECL please. That propaganda will not help you. At a later stage, Tasila will respond so you leave it at that. And this issue of trying to bring confusion with people, it will not help you.

I have responded for the first time because Mwamba is out of the country, how is he going to come back when we fail to win back power? I’m in Zambia, I’m enjoying, because when you are in your country, you enjoy. If you are in another country, you can eat meat but you will remember home. So that confusion he’s bringing, he won’t come back, he will be there for good,” he said.





Mwila advised the party leadership to work hard.



“We have friends who are in jail, when we work hard they will be released, if we don’t work hard they won’t be released. So colleagues I want to encourage you that continue working hard. The task ahead of us is huge, you know how campaigns are if you saw [what happened] in Kasama, we are beating the [UPND], that’s the indicator. When you see them losing the Chawama by-election then in the general elections it will be whitewash. When you see them winning how they won in Kasama, I know what they did, they can’t beat us in a general election especially here, we are guaranteed victory. Let’s just work hard and be determined, you will find that we will be back in government,” Mwila said.





Meanwhile, Mwila said those who were unpopular were bringing confusion in the party.



“When you go to Eastern Province, it’s Mundubile, you go to Luapula, it’s Mundubile, in Northern he’s like a child, now those of you who are unpopular why are you bringing confusion? When God chooses that this one will be president then that’s it. Who knew that Edgar Lungu would be president? Who knew the (Fredrick) Chiluba would be president?

Chiluba stood against Humphrey Mulemba and Authur Wina but Chiluba won. Brian Mundubile has been chosen by God and I can tell you that no one will stop his movement. Brian Mundubile as Tonse Alliance president is very geared, very committed, very strong and he’s not shaking,” said Mwila.





“Even us as supporters we should not be shaken, they will come to shake you but they won’t manage because they are only surviving on propaganda…. We are strong on top there, so we are not being shaken. This other group, we have a by-election in Serenje, they went and brought a political party called Exodus and that’s how our people chased them that ‘the party we know is FDD under Tonse Alliance’.

We are going to have one or two additional constituencies, we expect to win all the constituencies in Kitwe and moreover Kitwe is the headquarters for BM8 that’s what I know. Politics starts in Kitwe because it has more numbers of constituencies than any other district”.



News Diggers