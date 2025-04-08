Our nation is in distress-Fred M’membe

Fellow Zambians,



Today, I speak to you not only as a leader of the SP, but as a concerned citizen who feels deeply the pain, the suffering, and the injustice our people continue to endure under the leadership of Mr. Hichilema and the UPND government.





Our nation is in distress. The promises of a better life, lower cost of living, and greater freedoms have not only gone unfulfilled—they have been betrayed.



Instead of lifting our people out of poverty, this regime has deepened their suffering. The cost of essential goods has skyrocketed. Jobs are scarce. Our youth have been pushed into hopelessness, and families across Zambia are struggling just to survive.





Worse still, the space for democracy and opposition voices continues to shrink.



Opposition leaders are harassed, arrested, and humiliated simply for speaking truth to power. It is a tragic irony that a government which rode into power on the back of democratic promises now chooses intimidation over dialogue and repression over reconciliation.





The untimely passing of our sister, Edith Nawakwi is a devastating loss. We mourn with her family and with the nation. And we are outraged by the circumstances of political harassment she endured in her final days. Let this moment awaken our collective conscience. Let it remind us that silence in the face of injustice is complicity.





But even in these dark times, there is hope.



We, the people of Zambia, are not powerless. The dream of a just, equal, and dignified life for all Zambians is not dead—it lives on in our struggle, in our unity, and in our vision of a Socialist Zambia where the wealth of our nation benefits the many, not the few.





We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. And we will not stop fighting for the liberation of our people from the chains of poverty, inequality, and state-sanctioned intimidation.





To every Zambian feeling abandoned and unheard: we see you. We hear you. And we are with you.





Together, we shall rise. Together, we shall reclaim our dignity. And together, we shall build a Zambia where every citizen lives free from fear, and free from want.



The struggle continues! Good morning.



Fred M’membe