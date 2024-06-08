Our New Foreign Policy at Regional Level is a Threat to our Traditional Neighbors & Brotherly States – Chris Zumani

Our New Foreign Policy at Regional Level is a Threat to our Traditional Neighbors & Brotherly States.

1. ‘The Americans are consolidating their forces in Zambia for security purposes, we need your support from this threat’, Mnangagwa tells Putin yesterday in Russia

2. The presence of these American forces as reported here in Zambia is surely a big threat to our neighbors especially those who don’t agree with the West.

3. Since Lusaka has gone to kiss Washington in terms of security by giving them a ‘military base’, Harare is now gone to kiss Moscow to invite them put up a military base too.

4. This is what the Zimbabwean president is telling the Russian leader now. And this is not good for both Zambia, Zimbabwe and other African countries.

5. State sovereignty is the most important trait of a country anywhere-these developments directly undermine this principle.

6. These two countries were at some point one imperial state called Rhodesia-with one common liberation flag. Now, l see ‘arms race” between them!

7. During colonialism, the US never supported Zambia, Zimbabwe and other colonized nations, Washington supported European powers to continue enslaving Africa.

8. Only Russia and Cuba supported our struggles for liberation and invested in Africa to see freedom. Therefore, Russia is the only all weather friend!

9. With the path Zimbabwe is taking now, there is urgent need for President HH to engage his brother in Zimbabwe and assure him of continued peaceful coexistence and brotherhood.

10. And most importantly, HH must denounce and close this ‘American military base’ if any in Zambia without delay.

11. There is no neighboring state that will feel safe if Zambia supports Americans to put up a military base.

12. Latin America has a bad experience with these American military bases around them-HH must put national interest and state sovereignty first.

Chris Zumani