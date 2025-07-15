OUR OPPOSITION IS A SHAME ON THE POLITICAL SCENE



If our opposition were a team of score players, a good coach would have substituted them for lack of strategy, focus, failure to take heed of the rules of the game and, consequently, poor performance.





The opposition in Zambia gravely lacks what it takes to be in opposition. Unfortunately, they are not the learning type. Look at HH’s charming tactics while in opposition. He was a force to be reckoned with. He was the kind of striker who would destroy the entire opponents’ defense and make a strategic score.





The ruling party then tried to block HH from holding political rallies, attend state events, he was discriminated against, suppressed and oppressed him, yet he broke through their strongholds in humility, wisdom, intellectual prowess and high calibre tact.





HH never insulted anyone, neither did he utter any tribal remarks because he didn’t want to insult and divide the same people he was working hard to rule.



In his leadership, HH has continued to be focused, humane, strategic, loving and caring his people in all the ten provinces. He is the type of a leader who talks less and performs more.





If the opposition were to avoid prejudice and emulate HH’s manner of doing politics, they would be on a better political footing.



David Chisangano

Good Governance Activist