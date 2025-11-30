Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Arrives in Congo-Brazzaville

Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Arrives in Brazzaville



General Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo has fled to Congo after leaving Senegal.





The ex-president of Guinea-Bissau arrived in Brazzaville where President Denis Sassou N’Guesso welcomed him at his request.





Umaro Sissoco Embaló dismissed by the junta that took power had first found refuge in Dakar.



It wasn’t easy for General Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo to remain in Senegal, even though Senegalese law protects exiled citizens, in accordance with the international conventions the country has ratified.





However, he found himself facing a 21st-century “Sékou Touré Junior” or “Kwame Nkrumah Junior”: Ousmane SONKO, a self-proclaimed revolutionary who detests traitors.





The true motives for the coup in Guinea-Bissau remain unclear, with speculation and conspiracy theories circulating — including that the coup was carried out with Embalo’s blessing.





“Embalo arrived in Brazzaville late in the morning on a private jet,” a source close to the Congolese government said on condition of anonymity.





A presidency source said Embalo, who had claimed victory in the election, intended to remain in the country, which is also known as Congo-Brazzaville.





Embalo, 53, is rumoured to be close to Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, and has visited the Republic of Congo many times.





After taking power on Wednesday, the officers in charge argued they had taken control to restore order, warning of a plot by the country’s drug barons to destabilise Guinea-Bissau.





The opposition and some experts however suspect that Embalo, in power since 2020, orchestrated the takeover to halt the electoral process.





Those suspicions intensified when the junta named General Horta N’Tam, considered a close ally of the president, to head a transitional administration set to last a year.





Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan has accused the ousted president Général Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo of staging a ceremonial coup after indications that he lost to opposition candidate.