OUTSTANDING 2021 GRADE 12 RESULTS!!

Name of Pupil: Matolokoshi Blessings!!

He is just 17 years old!

1. English = 1

2. Civic Education = 1

3. History = 1

4. Mathematics = 1

5. Aditional Mathematics = 1

6. Physics = 1

7. Chemistry = 1

8 Biology = 1

Congratulations Blessings!!

Source: David Simz Simundi