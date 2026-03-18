Breaking News : Over 200 U.S. Troops Wounded Across 7 Gulf Countries – CENTCOM Confirms Sharp Rise in Operation Epic Fury C∆sualties





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has just released a major update: more than 200 American soldiers have now been inju₹ed in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury





CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins stated on March 16 that the wounded personnel are spread across seven countries Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Of these, more than 180 have already returned to duty after treatment.





The number is a significant jump from last week’s Pentagon briefing. The count of seriously inju₹ed service members has also climbed from 8 to 10. Most injuries occurred in the early days of the operation, with a smaller number linked to delayed effects primarily head and traumatic brain inju₹ies from the initial strikes.





This marks the highest reported U.S. c∆sualty figure since the operation began.



Source: Official CENTCOM statement by Capt. Tim Hawkins, as reported by Associated Press, Al Jazeera, The Independent, and Hindustan Times