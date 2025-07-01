Over 300 headmen in Monze District have endorsed the candidature of Jack Mwimbu for the 2026 general election.





Speaking on behalf of the headmen, George Mwiinga, Senior Headman Hakanseke, said the traditional leaders have endorsed Jack Mwimbu because he is the right leader for Monze Central Constituency.





Headman Hakanseke said Monze residents should not make the mistake of entrusting leadership to people who have not suffered for the party and have no proper background in the district.





The headmen said they have resolved to continue with Jack Mwimbu and the UPND administration because of the massive development in the district, especially the construction of schools, health posts, and the rehabilitation of township roads.





The Traditional leaders said they have no reason not to support Jack Mwimbu, especially since he has demonstrated leadership and the ability to propel development to great heights in Monze Central Constituency.





Meanwhile, Headman Peter Hamutinta, who is Headman Mujazyaliso, said that another term for Jack Mwimbu will mean a full resuscitation of Monze Constituency’s economic development.





The traditional leader is appealing to the UPND leadership to consider giving Jack Mwimbu another term so that Monze Constituency can continue with its development goal.

Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, SC.